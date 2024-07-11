Dabur NewU expands its footprint; launches 4 new stores in India

Dabur NewU, a One-Stop Beauty Destination offering an array of leading brands of Cosmetics, Skincare and Fragrance Brands under one roof, today announced the expansion of its retail footprint with the launch of 4 new Exclusive Stores, taking the NewU store network to over 115 outlets.

Announcing the Launch, NewU COO Mr. Manish Asthana said, “We are pleased to announce the addition of four new stores to the NewU network. The overwhelming response to NewU in the country has encouraged us to broaden our brand to Tier 2 & Tier 3 towns as part of our expansion strategy. We aim to make beauty accessible to all with the evolving beauty needs in these towns. We are expanding our retail footprint across India in a strategic manner and plan to double our store count in the next 2 years.”

The four NewU locations are at Mall of Awadh, Ayodhya, U.P, Rohtak (Haryana); City Center Mall, Sambalpur (Orrisa), City Center Mall, Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

“NewU is a one-stop beauty destination that gives you access to a comprehensive range of Cosmetics, Skin Care, Hair Care, Personal Grooming and Fragrances. NewU is currently present in 50+ cities across India, with over 115 outlets. We have a variety of products from leading national & international brands especially for the New Generation, Millennials and Gen-Z skin care needs. The new NewU destinations have been designed to bring the beauty and skin care products to life and connect with the large network of make-up lovers across the country. NewU is home to innovative products, which are affordable so that everyone can get the best quality makeup, skin and body care,” Mr. Asthana added.

New Store Address:

· New U, GROUND FLOOR, 5, MALL OF AVADH, FAIZABAD INDUSTRIAL AREA 1, AYODHA, UP-224001.

· New U , Shop No.05, Ground Floor, City Center Mall, Farm Road, Sambalpur, Orissa, Odisha, 768003.

· NewU, Lower Ground Floor,( Under Jockey Exclusive Store), D Park Model Town, Opp. PNB Bank, Delhi, Rohtak, Haryana, 124001.

· New U, Unit No.-11A; Lower Ground Floor, City Centre Mall cum Multiplex, Pandri R, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, 492004.

About NewU: NewU is the one-stop beauty destination that gives you access to shop a comprehensive range of makeup, skin care, hair care, fragrances, personal grooming products from renowned and distinguished brands. We strive to make your shopping experience a pleasant one by offering exclusive and exciting deals. NewU is operated by H & B Stores Limited which is a 100% subsidiary of Dabur India Ltd. As the name suggests, H & B Stores i.e., Health & Beauty — provide a sumptuous blend of products to the customers. As your beauty buddy, we try to make your lives more exciting by delivering products to your doorstep and by guiding you through your makeover journey. NewU holds a strong grip in retail sector as well with a presence of over 100+ stores across India covering 50 cities. This helps us to serve our offline customers as well in fulfilling their beauty and personal care needs.