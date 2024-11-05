Dabur Odonil collaborates with Zepto to launch “Everyone’s Diwali – Sabki Diwali” Campaign

As the festival of lights approaches, India’s leading home and air freshening brand Dabur Odonil from the house of Dabur India Ltd, has collaborated with Zepto to launch a unique initiative “Everyone’s Diwali – Sabki Diwali” to spread love and fragrance across every community.

Diwali is the most awaited festive season of the year when families and friends come together to celebrate. Keeping this in mind, this festive season, Dabur Odonil has joined hands with Zepto to transform the world of others and make it brighter and better with their “Everyone’s Diwali – Sabki Diwali” Campaign.

The purpose of this campaign is to inspire individuals to transform the lives of others during Diwali, making the festive season brighter and more meaningful. Small acts of kindness can fill someone’s life with joy and fragrance. This Diwali, let’s spread love, kindness, and warmth to those around us. Toh is Diwali, Sabke Ghar Mehkao with Odonil!

Gurdatar Singh Ryait, Senior Brand Manager – Odonil, said, “At Odonil, Diwali isn’t just a celebration—it’s a commitment. This year, we’re not only transforming your homes but also inviting you to transform the homes of those who make our lives easier. With our “Everyone’s Diwali” campaign, we’re lighting up homes across every community. Odonil fragrances are not just a product; they’re a gesture of dignity and inclusion. Together, let’s make sure every home is festive-ready, every corner filled with warmth and fragrance. This Diwali, let’s go beyond ourselves. Light up your world, and theirs who are not equally privileged. Everyone’s Diwali with Odonil.”

Video Link: https://youtu.be/Q9iXfHakjyo?si=3v26xeDKcY3ntPk3

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 140 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes eight Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste for Personal Care; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.