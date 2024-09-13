Dabur to Upgrade Tirthapati Institution Infrastructure under ‘Adarsh Pathshala’ CSR Project

Dabur India Limited announced the extension of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to Kolkata with the launch of a new initiative to upgrade the infrastructure of the Bengali-English medium Tirthapati Institution in the city to enhance educational standards and foster a conducive learning environment for the students.

Located in Rashbehari Avenue of Kolkata, the school was established in 1932, and its alumni includes cinema luminaries like R. D. Burman, Pradeep Kumar and ace footballer Chuni Goswami among others. Under this initiative, Tirthapati Institution will undergo significant infrastructure improvements, including revamp of classrooms, renovation of toilets, creation of drinking water facility, library upgrades, and overall infrastructure enhancement. By providing modern amenities, Dabur aims to create an environment that is conducive to learning and personal growth of the students at this school which is a part of Kolkata’s history and heritage.

“Revamping government schools is a powerful step towards creating a brighter future for our children and our nation. Every child deserves access to quality education, and by investing in building modern infrastructure and providing comprehensive support systems, we are not only empowering the next generation but also fostering a more equitable and prosperous society. This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds and ensuring they have access to the necessary resources and facilities for their holistic development,” Dabur India Limited Executive Director-HR Mr. Biplab Baksi said.

Tirthapati Institution Headmaster Mr. Bibhas Ghosh led the groundbreaking ceremony for the school revamp. He was joined by school alumni, teachers and students of the school, Dabur India Limited Regional HR Head Sayak Kundu, Dabur India Limited Regional Sales Head Devesh Golchha and Dabur India Limited regional Administration Head Somnath Paul.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Limited Regional HR Head Sayak Kundu said: “Education is the cornerstone for community upliftment. At Dabur, we aspire to leave an indelible mark on the lives of students, fostering a brighter future for the children and thesociety at large.We are committed to improving the learning environment for kids at Tirthapati Institution by converting it into a model school, with modern infrastructure and a comfortable environment that supports enhanced learning.”

About Dabur’s CSR initiatives: “What is that life worth which cannot bring comfort to others.” These inspiring words from Dabur India Ltd Founder Dr. S. K. Burman have been the guiding light behind Dabur’s community development initiatives. Dabur has been involved with community development work since 1994, endeavoring to bring about an enduring change in the lives of people and to create the right environment for driving the local economy. Through our School Support Programme, Dabur has helped revamp over 220 government schools.