NationalPolitics

Daily Updated Shillong Lottery Results- September 2024 – Check Winning Numbers of 1st And 2nd Rounds- Date Wise

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 3, 2024
0 99 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Daily Updated Shillong Lottery Results- September 2024 – Check Winning Numbers of 1st And 2nd Rounds- Date Wise

1st and 2nd Round Shillong Teer Lottery Results- September, 2024; Monthly Shillong Lottery Results Full Coverage: 1st And 2nd Round Winning Codes Updates:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Shillong Teer Lottery Result
Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Lottery 1st and 2nd Round Results September, 2024: Monthly Shillong Lottery Results Full Coverage: Winning Codes Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game rooted in Meghalaya’s culture. The game is popular across eastern India and draws most of its viewers from West Bengal and Northeast . The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays, and are thereby published on India.com. Legal under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game attracts widespread interest.

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Second Round Result September 1- Closed

Shillong Teer Lottery Results First Round Result- September 2- 70

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Second Round Result- September 2- 50

Shillong Teer Lottery Results First Round Result- September 3- 90

Shillong Teer Lottery Results Second Round Result September 3- 35

Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer lottery results by following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 3, 2024
0 99 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Unanimously Passes Aparajita Bill Amid Mamata Vs BJP Face-Off Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

September 3, 2024

Mamata Banerjee Demands Resignation of PM Modi, Amit Shah After Passing ‘Aparajita’ Bill

September 3, 2024

Bodycraft Clinic & Salon is Now in Gurugram, Launches Two Revolutionary Skincare Services

September 3, 2024

Good News For Passengers: Central Railway To Run 28 Festival Special Trains For Chhath, Diwali

September 3, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow