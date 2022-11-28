Dailyhunt and Josh Parent VerSe Fires 150 Staff, Announces Pay Cuts

This comes a few months after the company raised USD 805 million at a valuation of around USD 5 billion. The round was led by CPP Investments, which alone wrote a $425 million cheque.

Umang Bedi, co-founder, VerSe Innovation.

New Delhi: VerSe Innovation, the parent company of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short video platform Josh, on Monday announced pay cuts and layoffs, according to a Moneycontrol report. The report further adds that company has cut salaries up to 11 percent for employees earning more than Rs 10 lakh per annum.

The company has also laid off about 150 employees or about 5 percent of its workforce.

The announcements were made by the company’s co-founders Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi in a town hall meeting. They told employees that the next year will be tough and these measures will help make the company more sustainable.

Umang Bedi confirmed the development and said, “given the current economic climate, like other businesses, we’ve evaluated our strategic priorities. Considering the long-term viability of the business and our people, we have taken steps to implement our regular bi-annual performance management cycle and made performance & business considerations to streamline our costs and our teams. This has impacted 5% of our 3,000-strong workforce.”

He further said that he remains “extremely committed and bullish” across VerSe Innovation’s offerings that include Josh, Dailyhunt and PublicVibe.

This comes a few months after the company raised USD 805 million at a valuation of around USD 5 billion. The round was led by CPP Investments, which alone wrote a $425 million cheque.

New investors Ontario Teachers‘ Pension Plan Board, Luxor Capital, Sumeru Ventures and existing investors Sofina Group, Baillie Gifford, among others participated in the funding mop-up in April.



