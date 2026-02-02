Home

Dalai Lama wins Grammy award; All you need to know about the renowned spiritual leader, his net worth, family tree

At 90, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy, drawing global attention to his life, spiritual legacy, family roots, and how ancient wisdom continues to resonate with modern audiences worldwide.



Who is Dalai Lama Trending?

The Dalai Lama’s Family Background

Dalai Lama’s Grammy Winning Album

Dalai Lama Becomes Oldest Winner

Winning his first Grammy Award at the age of 90 is the latest in a lifetime full of achievements for the Dalai Lama. Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording Grammy winner, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has been trending worldwide ever since the award announcement. Searches for the Tibetan monk have spiked across Google Discover as users around the world celebrate this unexpected Grammy Award win.Born on July 6, 1935, in northeastern Tibet, the Dalai Lama was recognized as the reincarnation of the 13th Dalai Lama when he was just two years old. In 1950, at age 15, he was officially enthroned as the spiritual leader and take on full political responsibilities of Tibet. In 1959, following the Tibetan uprising, he fled to India as a refugee. He has remained there since and has become one of the most revered spiritual leaders of our time. The Dalai Lama lives in exile in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. In 1989 he won the Nobel Peace Prize.He was born into a farming family in Tibet. His father was a horse trader named Choekyong Tsering and his mother was named Diki Tsering. As the second child of seven, he had brothers and sisters who would later become monks and retain leadership roles in maintaining Tibetan culture and history. The Dalai Lama succession is unlike other royal families because their lineage doesn’t follow bloodlines. Since Buddhists believe in reincarnation, the Dalai Lama isn’t married nor does he have biological children. Instead, his lineage is reflected in his teachings and disciples.With music by Indian composers Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and Hariharan, and authored by Hatgulkar Prabhakar, the bestselling record is a spoken-word meditation album that discusses topics of peace, responsibility, mindfulness, compassion and climate change. Reviews for the album commend it for its simplistic nature and touching honesty.This Grammy win comes at a time where meditation and mindfulness are more mainstream than ever before. Anxiety, technology addiction and lack of moral guidance plague a generation of young people who continue to look towards the Dalai Lama for answers. At 90-years-old, he is showing younger generations that age is only a number and we can continue to learn and influence others at any stage in life.