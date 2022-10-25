Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Dalit Couple, Son Shot Dead By 6 People In Madhya Pradesh Village

Damoh: A Dalit couple and their son were shot dead allegedly by six persons over a dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Tuesday morning, police said. Two other sons of the couple were injured in the incident which took place at around 6.30 am in Devran village under Dehat police station limits, located more than 20 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police D R Teniwar said.Also Read – Diwali 2022: THIS State Bans Firecrackers In 3 Districts Due To Poor Air Quality Index

Efforts were on to nab the six absconding accused, he said. The incident was the fallout of a minor dispute, the official said without elaborating. The accused, belonging to the same village, shot dead the 60-year-old Dalit man, his wife aged 58 and a 32-year-old son. Also Read – 7 People Injured, Two Of Them Seriously In Blast At Bharat Petroleum Oil Depot Near Bhopal

His two other sons, aged 28 and 30, received injuries in the attack and were undergoing treatment in the district hospital, the official said. The police have registered a case against the six accused on the charge of murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said. Search was on for the absconding accused, he added. Also Read – Attacked By Stray Dogs, 5-Year-Old Dies In Madhya Pradesh





