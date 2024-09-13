Dalmia Bharat Foundation Organizes Health Camp Benefiting 200 Families in Midnapore

Reaffirming its commitment to community well-being and sustainable rural development, Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited (DCBL), successfully hosted a free general health camp today at Bhimpuja Mart, Kulapachuria in West Bengal. The health camp was inaugurated by Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Unit Head.

This health camp, aimed at improving healthcare access for rural population, benefited over 200 families from the villages of Kulapachuria, Kamarmuri, Jamdargarh, Beuncha, Rana and Statiopara. Building on DBF’s health initiatives, the camp provided free medical consultations and medicines to address critical healthcare needs in these remote areas. Led by Dr. Raja Bhakat, MD, and supported by two paramedical staff members, the camp ran from 10 AM to 1 PM. It aimed to provide timely healthcare interventions to villagers, many of whom have limited access to regular medical care.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Pankaj Gupta, Unit Head – Bengal Cement Works (Medinipore), DCBL, said, “At Dalmia Bharat, we are committed to strengthening the health and well-being of the rural communities we serve. Through initiatives like these, we aim to provide immediate medical support while also promoting long-term health awareness and care. This effort underscores our dedication to the holistic development of rural areas.”

Dalmia Bharat Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to the socio-economic upliftment of rural communities in West Bengal. Through a range of initiatives, the Foundation focuses on improving healthcare access, promoting sustainable livelihoods and promoting skill development for women, farmers and youth. Its diverse programs include vocational training, health camps, and community-based projects. Additionally, the Foundation plays a crucial role in enhancing social infrastructure, driving comprehensive community development across its operational areas.