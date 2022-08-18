Dalmia Bharat Honours 75 War Veterans across Eastern Region in Celebration of India’s 76th Independence Day

Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL), one of the nation’s leading cement manufacturers, ushered in the celebrations of India’s Independence by honouring 75 of the nation’s war veterans from five East region states. Themed, ‘Saluting 75,’ the felicitation ceremony was held simultaneously in West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh & Jharkhand and acknowledged the invaluable contribution by servicemen that defended the nation and continue to inspire Indians to this day.

The celebration began with the National Flag being hoisted and the singing of our national anthem. This was followed by a social gathering during which the 75 national heroes, that served in the Indian Army or security services at various locations and ranks, were honoured. They were presented with a plaque, a memento, a shawl, an Indian National Flag and a personalised pen in the presence of the Dalmia Bharat team, its partners and key influencers.

Commenting on the company’s ‘Saluting 75’ initiative, a company spokesperson said, “While we proudly celebrated the day India declared its independence, we also took the opportunity to commend our nation’s heroes’ indomitable spirit and sense of duty to serve our Motherland. Their grit, valour and devotion towards our country has helped preserve our freedom and sustain our rich cultural heritage. In addition to paying tribute to the contributions of our living veterans,we also honoured our fallen heroes that sacrificed their lives for our country.”

The chosen 75 veterans belonged to five states of East India. From West Bengal, 20 veterans were felicitated from Siliguri and Kolkata. From Rajganjpur, Bhubaneswar & Bhadrak Coastal areas in Odisha, 15 heroes were honoured. From the cities of Muzaffarpur & Daudnagar, Aurangabad in Bihar 25 veterans were felicitated while 10 veterans from Varanasi in UP and 5 bravehearts from Bokaro in Jharkhand were honoured.

The felicitation was aligned with the Central Government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to commemorate India’s 75 years of independence.

About Dalmia Bharat: Founded in 1939, Dalmia Bharat Limited (DBL) (BSE/NSE Symbol: DALBHARAT) is one of India’s pioneering cement companies headquartered in New Delhi. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 37.0MnT, Dalmia Bharat Limited is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India by installed capacity. Spread across 10 states and 14 manufacturing units, the Company is a category leader in super-speciality cement used for oil well, railway sleepers and airstrips and is the country’s largest producer of Portland Slag Cement (PSC). Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, prides itself at having one of the lowest carbon footprint in the cement world globally. It is the first cement company to commit to RE100, EP100 & EV100 (first triple joiner) – showing real business leadership in the clean energy transition by taking a joined-up approach. Visit us at https://www.dalmiacement.com/.