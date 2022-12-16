Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves To Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, Makes Netizens Nostalgic. Watch

The dancing dad managed to ace the mehndi and doli steps on the nostalgic song from the cult classic DDLJ.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DANCING DAD GROOVING TO DDLJ SONG

Viral Video Today: Internet sensation Ricky Pond, also known as ‘dancing dad’, is back with another viral video. In his recent video, Ricky Pond was seen showing off his dance moves to the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan from the megahit 1995 Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.

Ricky Pond, who is from Washington, US posted the video on his Instagram, where he has over 615k followers. “Made a mess with the decorations. Clean or dance I choose to dance,” he wrote in the caption. The reel showed the dancing dad dressed in a black swearshirt and blue sweatpants. The American dad then dances while doing some fun steps and sassy moves to the song.

The dancing dad managed to ace the mehndi and doli steps on the nostalgic song from the cult classic DDLJ. Netizens said his happy smile and joyful energy put smiles on their faces. The reel has received over 47k views and 2,800 likes.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DANCING DAD GROOVING TO DDLJ SONG HERE:

Did the song make you nostalgic?



