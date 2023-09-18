Danube Properties Launch INR 5600 Crore Project Oceanz in Dubai Maritime City; Plans Roadshows across 5 Indian Cities to Attract more Indian Investments

Riding high on strong investor demand from Indians, Danube Properties, the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE, announced the launch of Oceanz in a star-studded event. Oceanz with a development value exceeding INR 5600 Crore – that once built at the Dubai Maritime City, will offer unlimited views of the magnificent Arabian Gulf and a new leisure and cruise tourism hub next to the historic Shindagha heritage village. One tower of the two Oceanz towers with 500+ units was sold out on the day of launch while the demand for tower two is going strong. With growing investment demands from Indians, Danube Properties aims to conduct roadshows and organise Expos across 5 Indian cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Oceanz Property

Prices of residential units start from INR 2.42 Crore for a studio apartment, making them an attractive proposition for home buyers and investors who could benefit from the continuous price appreciation as the real estate sector is witnessing increase in demand. Danube Properties’ homes come with a trend-setting 1 percent monthly payment plan, following the initial deposits – making home acquisition more affordable and attractive.

Oceanz property launch event

Speaking on the launch, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “As demand for homes continues to grow, we are committed to bringing more supplies in the market to meet the rising demand from across the countries, especially India. The launch of Oceanz – our third project in three months – reflects our strong commitment to offer a great variety of residential options to homebuyers and help rebalance the market to create a win-win situation for all stakeholders. Despite global economic headwinds in certain parts of the world, the real estate market in Dubai is performing extremely well and outperforming almost all other global property markets – thanks to the visionary and wise leadership of the country.”

With Oceanz located in Dubai Maritime City, Danube Properties takes investors and home buyers to a new cruise and leisure tourism destination that will become the residences synonyms to Malibu or Miami of the Middle East once developed in the next few years. Oceanz is Danube Properties’ 25th residential project in 9 years since the company started development activities in 2014 and the 10th project to be launched in the last 19 months, that translates to one project launches in less than every two months – making it also the busiest and the fastest-growing private real estate developer in the UAE.

When completed in the first quarter of 2027, Oceanz will rise 51 floors above the ground including a six-level podium filled with car parking and community facilities with 44 floors of residential properties, and deliver 1,250 residential units including studio apartments, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom apartments and a few retail stores. Like most other Danube projects, homes at Oceanz also come with more than 40 community, health, and lifestyle amenities including a health club, infinity swimming pools, sports arena, tennis court, barbecue area, jogging track, doctor on call, nanny on board among other facilities.

In terms of the number of units and development value, Oceanz is Danube Properties’ largest project announced to date and the first on the Arabian Gulf coast overlooking a large body of water. Due to its location, facilities and amenities, apartments at Oceanz will see value appreciating and command a higher rental income for homebuyers in the coming years.

“Homes within Oceanz come with infinite ocean views – unmatched in the market. Once completed, the surrounding areas around Oceanz will match the famous residential apartments in Malibu or Miami in the United States. In three years, Dubai Maritime City will be compared to some of the most sought-after coastal properties in the world and the value of each apartment will appreciate to a completely different level. This way, at the prices that we are offering today, home buyers could sell it at double the price on handover,” Rizwan Sajan added.

Danube Properties maintains a policy of launching one project at a time, sell it out, then appoint a contractor to build the project, before launching the next one.

In addition to launching projects and building them, Danube Properties will also deliver three projects this year including Wavez (delivered), Jewelz and Olivz. Most of the projects launched in 2022 and 2023 are ahead of the construction and delivery schedule.

Oceanz is Danube Properties’ 5th project so far this year. The company has recently sold out the Elitz 3 project launched in August 2023.

Danube Properties offers homeowners 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.

Apartments within Oceanz will be smart and sustainable homes and will consume less energy – in line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainability.

Like this: Like Loading...