Darren Lehmann Reveals Australias Secret Formula For Test Series Against India

IND Vs AUS: Darren Lehmann Reveals Australia’s Secret Formula For Test Series Against India

India play Australia in a four-match Test series that starts on February 9. The last time Australia won a Test match against India was in 2017.

Australia recently won the Test series against South Africa at home. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer and head coach Darren Lehmann has kept Ashton Agar ahead of Mitchell Swepson and uncapped Todd Murphy to partner Lyon as the second spinner against India in the four-match Test series against India that starts next month.

India play their first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on February 9 and spin is going to play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the series and gain valuable ICC World Test Championship points.

“Having been there, I’m probably more inclined to play finger spinners,” Lehmann, who was in charge of the Australian side that last won a Test match in India six years ago, told radio station SENQ.

Lehmann feels the conditions in India would suit the 29-year-old Agar. “It just gets through the air quicker and some spin and some don’t. The leg-spinners sometimes spin it too much, if that makes sense… (for finger spinners) some skid on and you get beaten on the inside and you get an LBW.

“That’s probably why they’re looking at a finger spinner. We certainly did that four years ago (2017) and Steve O’Keefe bowled India out basically on his own in one of the last Test matches to win there.

“That’s why I’d be looking at someone like an Agar, bat a little bit, bowl as that second spinner,” added Lehmann. Agar has played only five Tests so far in his career and was last seen against South Africa in Sudney where he went wicketless.

Back in 2017 in Pune, it was Steve O’Keefe who bamboozled the Indians with his six-for in both the innings to stun the hosts. Both Australia and India occupy the top two positions in the World Test Championship standings.

The series will determine who finishes on top two and qualify to play in the one-off decider at The Oval in June. Australia have a healthy lead over second-placed India in the standings. Sri Lanka and South Africa also have an outside chance of making into this year’s final.



