Dastaan-e-Kabul, Tanisha Sharma Character Not Finalised

- Sheezan Khan Gets Replaced by Abhishek Nigam in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul, Tanisha Sharma’s Character Not Finalised
Alibaba Dastaan R Kabul has found a replacement for Sheezan Khan. Tunisha Sharma’s character has not been finalised
Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s show Alibaba Dastaan R Kabul has found a replacement for Sheezan. It has been reported that actor Abhishek Nigam who is known for Hero Gayab Mode On, will be essaying the role of Alibaba. He will start shooting from next week. However, no official announcement has been made. A source close to the show told IANS: “Abhishek has been roped in for the role of Ali Baba and he will be starting shooting for the show from next week.” The makers and the casting team have not given any confirmation on how they are going to introduce Abhishek in the show.
As far as Tunisha’s replacement is concerned nothing is yet finalised: “We are thinking of removing her character Mariam from the show for the time being until we get a new face,” the source added. After the sudden demise of Tunisha Sharma and arrest of Sheezan Khan, the makers of the show ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ are being questioned about the replacement of lead actors. There was also a buzz that the show might go off-air.
However, now it is confirmed that the show is not going off-air and the makers are all set to continue it with a new face for Alibaba. The makers have decided to commence shooting at a new location. The show will focus on Shayantani Ghosh and other characters.
Meanwhile, Sheezan, who was arrested because of a complaint filed by Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma, is currently in judicial custody.
Published Date: January 13, 2023 4:13 PM IST
