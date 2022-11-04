Date Significance Shubh Muhurat And Things to Consider While Performing The Puja

Tulsi Vivah 2022: The festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 05, across the country.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Tulsi Vivah is one of the most awaited festivals for the devotees of the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi. According to the Hindu texts, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the very next day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi (Dwadashi tithi of shukla paksha in the month of Karthik). Tulsi Vivah is a Hindu festival in which Tulsi is formally married to Lord Shaligram or the Amla branch, both of whom are representations of Vishnu. The celebration of this day eliminates the obstacles and problems in the lives of married couples.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 05, across the country. According to Drik Panchnag, the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 06:08 PM on November 04 and ends at 05:06 PM on November 05,2022.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah:-

Astrologer, Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman/Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu says ‘Who soever performs Tulsi Vivah, may get rid of all the problems and sins from their life. Tulsi Vivah is considered to be the most auspicious puja according to the Hindu Rituals.’

Performing Tulsi Vivah removes the obstacles and hurdles from your life. Tulsi Vivah also solves issues related to marriage like delays in marriage and other marital problems. Tulsi Vivah bless all the childless couples with a healthy baby. Performing Tulsi Vivah definitely ensures the longevity to married couples and also make their bond unbreakable.

Things to Take Care While Performing The Tulsi Puja:-

First and foremost, important thing to keep in mind is to place Goddess Tulsi on the left side of the Lord Shaligram (Lord Vishnu) Marriage of Lord Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi should be celebrated just like traditional Hindu weddings and all the wedding Rituals must be followed with proper rules and regulations. Dress up Goddess Tulsi beautifully with a bright color red saree or dupatta and all the accessories that an Indian bride wears. The marriage mandap should be absolutely stunning and should be fully decorated with real flowers and mandalas, rangolis. It is very important to apply the vermillion and turmeric on the Goddess Tulsi. Make sure to do Gathbandhan with Kalawa (moli). Offer bhog prasad to Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. After finishing all the rituals of the wedding, all the devotees and present members shower rice mixed with vermillion to the Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. Seek the blessings of Lord Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi.



