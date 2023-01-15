DAV Noida Revises School Timing; Check Class-Wise Timing Here

DAV Noida school has revised its school timings. According to the revised timings, classes for Grades 3 to 12 will begin from 8:45 AM and end at 2:00 PM. The revised timings will remain in effect till further order.
Noida School Timing Latest Updates: Noida schools will conduct regular offline classes from January 16, 2023. In view of an extreme cold wave, DAV Noida school has revised its school timings. According to the revised timings, classes for Grades 3 to 12 will begin from 8:45 AM and end at 2:00 PM.
For Grades LKG to 2, classes are slated to begin from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM. The revised timings will remain in effect till further order.
“15/01/2023 Dear Parents Greetings of the day! Kindly note that due to prevailing cold wave conditions, the school will conduct REGULAR OFFLINE CLASSES with updated timings for grade LKG to XII from 16th Jan 2023 till further order. Timings for the classes will be as follows: Grade III to XII -8:45 am to 2:00pm Grade LKG to II- 9:30am to 1:00pm. Buses will ply accordingly. Principal,” reads a WhatsApp message sent by the school authority to the concerned parents and guardians.
Noida School Reopening News Updates: Check Class-Wise Timing Here
- Grade III to XII: 8:45 AM to 2:00 PM
- Grade LKG to II: 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Published Date: January 15, 2023 7:52 PM IST
Updated Date: January 15, 2023 7:55 PM IST
