Davaindia Unveils Major Expansion Plans in Eastern India for FY 2024-25Kolkata

Davaindia, a leader in the healthcare industry, has officially announced a significant expansion into the eastern part of India, under the guidance of Zota Healthcare Ltd. The premiere ceremony took place on August 23, 2024, at Kolkata’s Fairfield by Marriott, where Davaindia shared its ambitious plans for growth and the benefits these additional locations would bring to the local community. The event also highlighted the company’s ongoing initiatives and its commitment to improving public health.In alignment with its mission to make high-quality generic medicines affordable and accessible to all, Davaindia revealed its plan to establish outlets across various district headquarters in West Bengal by the end of the 2025 fiscal year. The organization currently operates over 1,000 locations across India, including more than 150 in West Bengal.This expansion is part of Davaindia’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the eastern states, providing the local population with better access to affordable healthcare options. As part of this growth, several campaigns and initiatives have been rolled out across India, with special programs tailored for West Bengal. Notably, the #Change campaign focuses on menstrual hygiene and women’s health, distributing sanitary pads to underprivileged groups and raising awareness through educational materials and on-ground events. Additionally, the #Comeoutandvote campaign recently underscored the importance of participating in the democratic process, encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote. The #Careforall campaign further exemplifies Davaindia’s holistic approach to health and well-being, extending care beyond humans to other living beings.Speaking at the event, Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd., remarked, “Our mission has always been to make healthcare accessible and affordable for every Indian. Our expansion into Eastern India, particularly West Bengal, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this goal. We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right, and through initiatives like #Change, #Comeoutandvote, and #Careforall, we aim to bring about a positive change in society. We are excited to bring the same level of dedication and quality service to the people of Eastern India that Davaindia is known for across the nation.”