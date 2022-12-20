David Warner Isn’t Retiring From Test Cricket, Has India Tour And The Ashes In Mind: Agent

David Warner scored a duck and three in the first Test against South Africa in Brisbane that Australia won by six wickets.

David Warner hasn’t been in the best of form in Test cricket lately. (Image: ICC)

Melbourne: David Warner has no intentions to retire from Test cricket after the ongoing series against South Africa, his agent James Erskine said, adding that the Australia opener has the tour of India and The Ashes in mind next year.

In the first Test in Brisbane against South Africa, which came under scrutiny after it ended inside two days, Warner scored a duck and three which the hosts won inside two days. Warner’s last Test century came in January 2020.

“No, it won’t be his last Test, I don’t think. It’s news to me if that’s the case,” Erskine was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday. Warner will become the 14th Australian to achieve the 100-Test landmark when he plays the Boxing Day Test.

His average in 10 Tests this year is less than 21 but Erskine felt runs are round the corner for the 36-year-old. “I personally think there’s runs around the corner for him. We’ll just see what happens.

“The big thing from Davey’s (Warner) point of view is that he has three young children. If your basic situation is you have got to be away for nine months, or eight months of the year, it is brutal. That will be the decision, I think, depending on how he ends up.

“He has lots of other interests other than cricket – but there has been no talk about that (retirement),” added Erskine. Erskine felt Warner was done in by a couple of good deliveries from South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada in the opening Test at Brisbane.

“He has had a couple of brutal balls (from Rabada). At the end of the day, everyone goes through these quiet spells. You have got to take his career across the board,” Erskine said.

“If you talk to all the great players out there, they say he is a great player. We’ll just have to see if he bounces back in Melbourne. He is a pretty tough nut, old David. I don’t think that (run drought) necessarily worries him,” Erskine added.

Former Australian all-rounder Simon O’Donnell had said recently that Warner isn’t the Test player he used to be till about two years back and that the stalwart should possibly retire at the end of the Sydney Test.



