David Warner Posts Heartfelt Picture With Rishabh Pant on Instagram, Says We All Behind You News

David Warner Posts Heartfelt Picture With Rishabh Pant on Instagram, Says We All Behind You. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant’s car accident on 30th December has shaken the entire entire cricketing fraternity to the core but thanks to the Almighty’s grace, the 25-year old wicket-keeper batter has survived a big scare but puts a big question mark on the player’s actual return to the field.

Pant was involved in a massive car accident last week as his car crashed into the divider, while he was driving from Delhi to hometown Roorkee. He lost control on the NH-58 highway before hitting the divider.

He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun for treatment initially before he was airlifted to Mumbai to Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital for further treatment.

“Get well brother @rishabpant. We all behind you,” Pant’s Delhi Capitals teammate David Warner captioned a photo alongside with him.

The Delhi Capitals star will be undergoing surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation and will be under the supervision of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head – the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director – Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital.

Rishabh actually had two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

We have to wait and see when the wicket-keeper batter gets green signal from the medical team. If he is not fit before the IPL, someone like David Warner with big experience should be the one to lead the Capitals.



