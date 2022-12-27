Warner joined a special club in the afternoon session, becoming the 10th batsman to score a century in his 100th Test in the Boxing Day Test, becoming the second Aussie batter in this elite list.

David Warner’s Double Century In 100th Test Puts Australia On Top Against South Africa

Melbourne: Starved off a century for nearly three years, underfire Australian opener David Warner respond with a brilliant double century in his milestone 100th Test, becoming only the second batsman after England’s Joe Root to do so, on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Tuesday.

Warner joined a special club in the afternoon session, becoming the 10th batsman to score a century in his 100th Test in the Boxing Day Test, becoming the second Aussie batter in this elite list. He went on to set an even better record, racing to his double century as Australia took the driver’s seat in the second test, scoring 386/3 off 91 overs in the second Test against South Africa.

Having shot out South Africa for 189 in their first innings, Australia now lead the visitors by 197 runs with seven wickets in their kitty and three days to go in the match.

The credit for putting Australia in this situation goes to Warner, who scored 200 off 254 deliveries, hitting 16 boundaries and two sixes before retiring hurt, exhausted by the sweltering conditions at the MCG.

Warner resurrected the Australian innings from 75/2 as he raised a double-century partnership with Steve Smith, who scored a fine 85 off 161 deliveries, hitting nine fours and one six. At stumps on the second day, Travis Head was batting on even-ball 48 with Alex Carey keeping him company with nine runs.

The sweltering conditions were very tough for the hosts as Cameron Green too retired hurt when he was batting on six off 20 deliveries. The South African bowlers toiled hard throughout the day with limited success.

The day belonged to Warner as he helped build Australia’s response to South Africa’s first innings score as the hosts, who had won the first Test at Brisbane within two days, seek to seal the three-match series by winning the second Test.

Warner brought up the three figures in just 144 balls, pulling a Kagiso Rabada delivery down to fine leg for a boundary. Fighting cramps in the searing heat as he continued, Warner went on to bring up a double century with a boundary down to the third man. He was forced to retire hurt after succumbing to the conditions, though not before a standing ovation from teammates, fans and family on hand.



