David Warner’s Manager James Erskine Reveals Shocking Details Amid Captaincy Ban Controversy

David Warner withdrew his appeal on Wednesday from the Australia captaincy life-time ban venting his frustration at the nature of the public hearing process.

Adelaide: David Warner’s manager James Erskine has revealed that some unnamed officials had given go-ahead to Australian players to tamper the ball against South Africa in Hobart in 2016. He also added that ‘far more’ people were involved in the 2018 Sandpaper scandal.

Speaking to SEN 1170 podcast, Erskine stated that people’s opinion would change if they hear the ‘truth’. “When the truth comes out, everyone’s going to turn around and say ‘well, why was David Warner picked upon?’” he was quoted as saying to SEN.

“The truth will come out. Let me tell you. Someone will… there’s lots of people. There’s two cricketers who put their hands up and said ‘why don’t we all just tell the truth? They can’t fire all of us’. That’s what happened.”

He then went on to add about the 2016 Hobart Test against South Africa where Australian players were all out for 85 and lost the match by an innings and 80 runs.

“Two senior executives were in the changing room in Hobart (in 2016) and basically were berating the team for losing against South Africa – and Warner said that we’ve got to reverse swing the ball and the only way we can reverse swing the ball is basically by tampering with it – and so they were told to do it,” he said.

