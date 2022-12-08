Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalDavid Warner's Manager James Erskine Reveals Shocking Details Amid Captaincy Ban Controversy
National

David Warner’s Manager James Erskine Reveals Shocking Details Amid Captaincy Ban Controversy

admin
By admin
0
31


David Warner withdrew his appeal on Wednesday from the Australia captaincy life-time ban venting his frustration at the nature of the public hearing process.

David Warner captaincy controversy, David Warner news, David Warner updates, David Warner sandpaper gate, David Warner sandpaper scandal, David Warner Australia captaincy, David Warner match-fixing, David Warner ball tampering, David Warner, James Erskine, Cricket News,
David Warner is currently playing in the second Test against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

Adelaide: David Warner’s manager James Erskine has revealed that some unnamed officials had given go-ahead to Australian players to tamper the ball against South Africa in Hobart in 2016. He also added that ‘far more’ people were involved in the 2018 Sandpaper scandal.

Speaking to SEN 1170 podcast, Erskine stated that people’s opinion would change if they hear the ‘truth’. “When the truth comes out, everyone’s going to turn around and say ‘well, why was David Warner picked upon?’” he was quoted as saying to SEN.

“The truth will come out. Let me tell you. Someone will… there’s lots of people. There’s two cricketers who put their hands up and said ‘why don’t we all just tell the truth? They can’t fire all of us’. That’s what happened.”

He then went on to add about the 2016 Hobart Test against South Africa where Australian players were all out for 85 and lost the match by an innings and 80 runs.

“Two senior executives were in the changing room in Hobart (in 2016) and basically were berating the team for losing against South Africa – and Warner said that we’ve got to reverse swing the ball and the only way we can reverse swing the ball is basically by tampering with it – and so they were told to do it,” he said.

The 2018 Sandpaper scandal once again grabbed the limelight after Warner on Wednesday withdrew his appeal from the Australia captaincy life-time ban venting his frustration at the nature of the public hearing process.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 2:35 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Dimple Yadav Leads by Over 2 Lakh Votes
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
31
Previous article
Dimple Yadav Leads by Over 2 Lakh Votes
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677