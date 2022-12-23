December 23, 2022
Home » David Wiese Becomes First Namibian Representative In Cash-Rich League


Kolkata Knight riders bagged the services of David Wiese for INR 1 crore in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi.

David Wiese IPL contract, KKR buy David Wiese, David Wiese bags IPL contract, David Wiese Namibia cricket, David Wiese IPL 2023 auction, Namibia IPL 2023 auction, IPL Auction Live Updates, IPL Auction Live Cricket Updates, Indian premier league Live Updates, Live, IPL Auction Live, Live Cricket Updates, live cricket Updates IPL Auction, live cricket commentary IPL Auction, live updates IPL Auction, Indian premier league live Updates, IPL Auction live cricket Updates, live cricket Updates IPL Auction, IPL Auction 2023, IPL Auction 2023 live, IPL Auction 2023 News, IPL Auction 2023 Updates, live cricket Updates, IPL Auction 2023 final date, IPL Auction 2023 news, IPL Auction 2023 latest news, IPL Auction 2023 teams, IPL Auction 2023 schedule, IPL Auction teams, IPL Auction 2023 csk, IPL Auction 2021 rcb, IPL Auction 2023 kkr, IPL Auction 2021 mi, IPL Auction 2021 rr, IPL Auction 2021 kxip, IPL Auction 2021 srh, IPL Auction Live Updates
South African-born David Wiese has played in IPL before. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: David Wiese becomes the first Namibian representative to bag an IPL contract when Kolkata Knight Riders bagged the veteran all-rounder for INR 1 crore in the auction for he upcoming season on Friday in Kochi.

Born in South Africa, Wiese has played for South Africa from 2013 to 2016 before making a switch to Namibia. He made his debut for Namibia in 2021. His father was born in Namibia which allowed him to play for the Associate nation.

The 37-year-old has been a part of IPL before when he made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015. He played 14 games in that season and got just one game in the following year. In 15 matches so far, the all-rounder has scored 127 runs and took 16 wickets.

In 2015 and 2016, Wiese played as a South African.




Published Date: December 23, 2022 7:53 PM IST



Updated Date: December 23, 2022 8:05 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Top Bakeries in Delhi Where You Can Find Most Delicious CHRISTMAS (Plum) CAKE

Top Bakeries in Delhi Where You Can Find Most Delicious CHRISTMAS (Plum) CAKE

December 23, 2022
VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised For Engineering Entrance Exam; Check Schedule Here

VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised For Engineering Entrance Exam; Check Schedule Here

December 23, 2022