DENVER, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Monday, February 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows: Monday, February 2, 2026
Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST
Webcast can be accessed using this link
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042 When calling in, please provide the operator the password “Earnings” and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay. About DaVita Inc. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 25 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of September 30, 2025, DaVita served approximately 293,200 patients at 3,247 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,662 centers were located in the United States and 585 centers were located in 14 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, helped improve health access and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care community to adopt a higher quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About. Contact Information
Investors:
[email protected] SOURCE DaVita
