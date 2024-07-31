Home

Yashashree Shinde Murder: Dawood Arrested, Police Reveals Shocking Details & Another Angle

A heated argument between the Yashshree Shinde & Dawood Shaikh might have led to the killing, but the exact motive behind the crime is being probed, said Police.

The murder of 22-year-old Yashshree Shinde from Uran of Navi Mumbai has shocked the entire nation. On July 25, Yashshree Shinde’s disappearance complaint was lodged at Uran Police Station. On the night of 26th July, police found the body of Yashshree Shinde. Multiple stab marks were found on her stomach, private parts. On 27th July they filed a case of murder. They had identified two to three suspects in this case. Accordingly they sent search teams to Navi Mumbai and Karnataka to search for these people. Police were also passing the information they received to the team in Karnataka. After that, Dawood Shaikh was arrested.

How Dawood Shaikh Murdered Yashashree Shinde

According to the new revelations by the Police, Dawood had invited Yashshree to meet him. After that there must have been a discussion between the two. A few things might have happened after which Dawood stabbed her. Multiple stab marks were found on her stomach, private parts. The post-mortem report of Yashshree Shinde’s body is yet to come. But there are more stab marks on her body. Also, there is a possibility that her face may have been bitten by the dogs.

Dawood killed her on July 25. What exactly happened after these two met at one place? Why did Dawood kill her? We are getting this information, said police. Yashshree Shinde was killed due to repeated stabbing. But the police told the media that we can tell what exactly happened only after the post-mortem report comes out. ‘’We have not yet received the victim’s mobile from the accused. We are looking for that mobile,’’ said Additional Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Deepak Sakor.

Yashashree Shinde Murder Another Angle

Yashshree had gone to her friend’s house before meeting Dawood. Why did she take this decision? Police are trying to find out if Yashshree told her friend anything about Dawood.

According to information received, Yashshree stayed at her friend’s house before meeting Dawood. Uran police have recorded the statement of this friend, according to the ABP Majha report. Police are trying to find information like Yashshree’s state of mind before leaving to meet Dawood? How were her expressions? Whose phone was she getting? Who was she talking to?

How Was Dawood Shaikh Arrested?

The accused Dawood Shaikh was arrested in this case. After this, the police told the story of Yashshree Shinde’s murder to the media. It is the fifth day since Yashshree Shinde’s murder. The police took the help of his friends and local people to find the accused Dawood Sheikh.

Police couldn’t find the exact location of Dawood. They only knew that Dawood Shaikh is from Karnataka. After that, they got the information about him from his relatives and friends. There was no contact between Dawood and Yashshree. We are investigating it. Police also said that he has confessed to the crime.

According to police, the accused had lived in Uran for some time but went to Karnataka after the victim’s father lodged a police complaint against him, and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him in 2019.

The accused worked as a driver in the neighboring state, and the victim remained in touch with him, the police said.

A heated argument between the two may have led to the killing, but the exact motive behind the crime is being probed, they have said.

