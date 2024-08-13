Home

Yashashree Shinde Murder: Dawood Through Victims Mobile From Moving Train; Police Achieved Major Success In…

Yashashree Shinde Murder has been taking different turns day by day. Now Navi Mumbai Police have become successful to find one more clue in the case.

Yashashree Shinde Murder Case

Yashashree Shinde Murder: A murder which shocked the entire Maharashtra & also the country has taken a new turn now. Police have found new clues in the Yashashree Shinde Murder case. This can be considered as a major achievement by the Navi Mumbai police as they have made next to impossible things possible.

Dawood Through Yashshree’s Mobile From Moving Train

Navi Mumbai Police had arrested the accused Dawood Shaikh from Karnataka. Dawood Shaikh, whose advances were rejected by Yashashree. On the day of the murder, Yashashree had taken a half-day leave from her job in Belapur, met Dawood near JuiNagar railway station. They had a heated argument, after which Dawood killed her.

Yashashree’s body was found dumped in the bushes near to a railway station in Navi Mumbai’s Uran area with multiple stab wounds. Two tattoos bearing Dawood’s name were found on Yashashree’s body. Whether Yashashree willingly got her body tattooed or was forced to do so by Dawood is being investigated. Dawood later fled from Uran to Panvel by train, along with Yasharee’s mobile phone, withdrew money from an ATM, and then took a bus to Karnataka. He threw Yashshree’s mobile phone from a moving train at a place named Ranjan.

Major Success To Police In Yashshree Shinde’s Murder

The police achieved great success in the Yashashree Shinde murder case. According to the ABP News report, Crime Branch Police have recovered Yashshree Shinde’s mobile phone. The mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination.Dawood Sheikh had absconded with his mobile phone & through it from a moving train.

However the mobile phone has been completely drenched in water and it is currently in a damaged situation. The team is making an effort to retrieve its data. The major question which is also being searched by the Police is, what is there in the mobile phone which the accused Dawood wanted to hide. If it is something related to murder it may give important evidence to the police in Yashshree Shinde’s Murder case.











