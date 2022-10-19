Day After Firing 1,000 Employees, Microsoft Plans to Increase Hiring in Key Growth Areas

Microsoft Recruitment 2022: A day after confirming that it has fired around 1,000 employees across several divisions, Microsoft on Wednesday said it is planning to increase hiring this year in key growth areas in the year ahead and added that it will continue to invest in business. “Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities regularly and make structural adjustments accordingly,” a Microsoft spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.Also Read – Meta’s Horizon World is Losing Users and Remains Largely Unexplored | Watch Video

On Tuesday, a report by Axios claimed that technology giant Microsoft has laid off around 1,000 employees across several divisions.

In July, Microsoft said that a small number of roles had been eliminated and that it would increase its headcount down the line. As per media reports, the layoffs have affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30.

Notably, Microsoft became the latest US technology company to slash jobs or slow hiring amid a global economic slowdown. Apart from Microsoft, several other technology companies such as Meta Platforms Inc , Twitter Inc, and Snap Inc, have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

Earlier this week, another report by Bloomberg Business suggested that Intel is also considering a significant decrease in staff strength. Several of Intel’s businesses, especially the sales and marketing sector, may suffer layoffs affecting about 20% of the workforce, according to Bloomberg sources.

Apart from this, Morgan Stanley, another major US company, has also hinted at possible job cut in the days to come.

Giving details, Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said job cuts might be coming as senior executives assess headcount at the Wall Street firm.

“You’ve got to take into account the rate of growth we’ve had in the last few years,” Gorman said Friday in a conference call with analysts.