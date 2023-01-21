Home

News

India

Joshimath Crisis: Day After Snowfall, Cracks Widen In Buildings As Situation Remains Grim

Day after heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, cracks in several buildings have widened, District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana said.

Snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand intensified the cold, adding to the woes of people from land subsidence-hit Joshimath living in temporary relief camps. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Day after heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, cracks in several buildings have widened, District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana said. Snowfall and rain in various parts of Uttarakhand on Friday intensified the cold, adding to the woes of people from land subsidence-hit Joshimath living in temporary relief camps.

“There have been reports of building cracks widening in a few locations in Joshimath as a result of the significant snowfall. Our team is working to supply all the necessary amenities, such as heaters and hot water,” Khurana was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Auli in Chamoli district received heavy snowfall last night. Crisis-hit Joshimath’s Sunil ward also received snowfall. pic.twitter.com/4jPVLBOWoG — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a meeting with senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Secretary Disaster Management Ranjit Kumar Sinha and asked them to ensure that enough heaters and bonfire material are supplied to the temporary relief centres in Joshimath.

“An executive-level engineer is present in the camp to monitor electricity problems in the relief camps,” Himanshu Khurana said.

Apart from Joshimath, located at a height of around 6,000 feet, many famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, including Badrinath, skiing destination Auli, Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park and the Valley of Flowers also witnessed snowfall, officials said.

Earlier on January 20, Secretary of Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha briefed the media about the rehabilitation and relief work being done in Joshimath and informed that an amount of Rs 4 lakhs has been allotted as immediate assistance to the affected eight tenants at the rate of Rs 50 thousand per family.

Meanwhile, more than Rs 3.27 crores have been distributed to 218 affected families in Joshimath as an advance relief, informed Sinha. Addressing the media, he said, “There are 18 pregnant women in the municipal area of Joshimath, who are not currently in relief camps. These pregnant women are living in their own homes.”

“Health tests of these women are being done continuously,” he added. Apart from this, there are 81 children below the age of 10 years in the relief camps, who are being medically examined.

Topics



