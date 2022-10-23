Day Ahead of Diwali, Delhi

New Delhi: The most dreaded weather of Delhiites is back and it’s time to take out your anti-pollution masks again as the national capital woke up to a blanket of thick smoke as air quality remained in the “poor” category just a day ahead of Diwali.Also Read – Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates, Kejriwal Govt Launches Campaign For Pollution-Free Diwali | Key Points

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 247 at 8 am. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 31 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. The relative humidity was recorded at 77 per cent at 8.30 am.

HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF FIT AMID DELHI’S WORSENING AIR QUALITY

As Delhi’s air quality dips to an extreme hazard level during this season, the residents are grappling with a myriad of increasingly debilitating health issues. Breathing in this toxic air is making everyone cough, causing throat irritation and even spreading viral infections. Hence,here’s how you can keep yourself and your family healthy amid this worsening air quality condition: