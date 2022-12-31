Days After ‘Mysterious’ Death Of 2 Russian Nationals In Odisha, Another Man Goes Missing

The man before disappearing was seen holding a placard asking for help and also stated that he was against Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Rayagada: The Odisha Police found itself in a tangle as another Russian went missing from Bhubaneswar railway station on Friday. This comes in the wake of the “mysterious” deaths of two Russian nationals, which also included a legislator who was critical of Putin’s war in Ukraine. The man before disappearing was seen holding a placard asking for help and also stated that he was against Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“I am a Russian refugee. I am against war and against Putin. I am homeless. Please help me,” said the placard carried by the Russian passport holder, who is in his 60s. He was spotted by passengers at a platform. Ever since the man is untraceable.

“Some passengers clicked photos of the Russian man at the railway station. We have his photos and are trying to locate him,” said Jayadev Biswajit, the inspector in charge of Government Railway Police station, Bhubaneswar to TOI.

As the foreigner was not conversant in English, Biswajit said he could not gather much detail. “I could understand that he was homeless and did not have any money. I advised him to approach the night shelter run by the Bhubaneswar municipal corporation here where he can get food. But he was reluctant,” the inspector said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police is facing heat over the “mysterious deaths” of Russian nationals. Further probe into the matter is underway.

Russian Millionaire ‘Mysterious’ Death Remains Unsolved

Russian lawmaker and millionaire Pavel Antov was found dead in a hotel in Odissa on December 25. The millionaire was on a vacation in the Rayagada region of Odisha for his 65th birthday celebration. According to the police, Antov died after falling from the 3rd floor of his hotel building.

This was the second death of Russian lawmakers within a span of a week in the same hotel. Antov’s death comes two days after the mysterious death of his party colleague Vladimir Budanov, 61, who was also found dead in the Odisha hotel.



