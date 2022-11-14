Monday, November 14, 2022
Days After Tremors In Delhi, Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Punjab

This comes days after an earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 145 km west-northwest of Amritsar (Representative Image)
Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others.

Punjab Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 145km west-northwest of Amritsar, Punjab, at around 3.42am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 120 km below the ground, said National Center for Seismology. This comes days after an earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India,” the National Center for Seismology said.

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed tremors in two separate incidents last week. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.




Published Date: November 14, 2022 6:17 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 6:19 AM IST





