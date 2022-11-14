Days After Tremors In Delhi, Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Punjab

This comes days after an earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR.

Apart from Delhi, the tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others.

Punjab Earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 145km west-northwest of Amritsar, Punjab, at around 3.42am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 120 km below the ground, said National Center for Seismology. This comes days after an earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India,” the National Center for Seismology said.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022

Delhi and neighbouring areas witnessed tremors in two separate incidents last week. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.



