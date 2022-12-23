December 23, 2022
Home » DC Rope in Manish Pandey For 2.40 Cr


live

LIVE | Delhi Capitals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction: DC Rope in Manish Pandey For 2.40 Cr

DC, DC full squad, Delhi Capitals full squad, DC complete squad, DC remaining purse, DC updates, DC team news, DC news live, DC live updates, DC auction 2023, IPL 2023 Auction, IPL 2023 Auction news, IPL 2023 Auction live updates, IPL 2023 Auction live streaming, IPL 2023 Auction players sold, IPL 2023 Auction players unsold, IPL 2023 Schedule, IPL 2023 full squads, IPL 2023 news, Indian Premier League 2023 Auction, Cricket News, Delhi Capitals Auction Free on Google, DC Auction on Google News, DC for Google, Rishabh Pant, Indian Premier League 2023 Auction
LIVE DC IPL Auction 2023, Full Squad

LIVE | Delhi Capitals Full Squad, IPL 2023 Auction

IPL Auction is set to take place on December 23 (today). All the 10 franchises will look for the squads as they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league. Delhi Capitals just released five players, Capitals look like a settled team ahead of the auctions. It has a significant INR 19.45 crore left to rope in five players and can afford to target some big names.

Delhi Capitals 

Remaining Purse:  INR 19.45 crore

Released Players: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Current Squad

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (c).

Batters: Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS).

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya.




  • 5:50 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Manish Pandey roped in by DC for 2.40 cr.



  • 5:22 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Capitals rope in Mukesh Kumar for 5.50 cr.



  • 5:18 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi bidding for uncapped player Mukesh Kumar.



  • 4:17 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: Here comes Delhi’s first buy Phil Salt as the side buys batter for 2 crores.



  • 4:15 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: DC Let Go Heinrich Klaasen and the batter has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.



  • 3:19 PM IST


    LIVE DC IPL Auction 2023, Full Squad: Delhi Capitals has not seen bidding yet. Seems like the franchise already knows whom to buy.







Published Date: December 23, 2022 5:53 PM IST



Updated Date: December 23, 2022 5:53 PM IST





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Chorus Grows For Weekend Offs, Gaps Between Internal Tests Amid Students Suicides

Chorus Grows For Weekend Offs, Gaps Between Internal Tests Amid Students Suicides

December 23, 2022
Rajasthan Springs Into Action Asks Districts To Do Genome Sequencing Of All Covid19 Cases

Rajasthan Springs Into Action Asks Districts To Do Genome Sequencing Of All Covid19 Cases

December 23, 2022