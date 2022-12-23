December 23, 2022
Delhi Capitals pick Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt as big star buys while uncapped Mukesh Kumar bagged hefty sum.

Delhi Capitals have bought for themselves three specialist batters in Phil Salt, Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw for the upcoming season. Bengal man Mukesh Kumar bagged a hefty sum of 5.50 crore. DC also got Ishan Sharma for 50 lakhs.

Released Players: Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar.

Current Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell (WI), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (AUS), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman (BAN), Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi (SA),Anrich Nortje (SA), Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Sal, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw.

Players Bought: Ishant Sharma (50 lakhs), Phil Salt (2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (5.50 crore), Manish Pandey (2.50 crore), Rilee Rossouw (4.60 crore)




  • 8:14 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Rilee Rossouw goes to DC for 4.60 crore.



  • 5:50 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Manish Pandey roped in by DC for 2.40 cr.



  • 5:22 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: SOLD! Capitals rope in Mukesh Kumar for 5.50 cr.



  • 5:18 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 Auction: Delhi bidding for uncapped player Mukesh Kumar.



  • 4:17 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: Here comes Delhi’s first buy Phil Salt as the side buys batter for 2 crores.



  • 4:15 PM IST


    LIVE Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squad List, IPL Auction 2023: DC Let Go Heinrich Klaasen and the batter has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.



  • 3:19 PM IST


    LIVE DC IPL Auction 2023, Full Squad: Delhi Capitals has not seen bidding yet. Seems like the franchise already knows whom to buy.







Published Date: December 23, 2022 9:23 PM IST



Updated Date: December 23, 2022 9:23 PM IST





