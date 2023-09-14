DCM Shriram Foundation Presents India@100 Series to Focus on Critical Social Issues with Indian School of Development Management as Knowledge Partner

DCM Shriram Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DCM Shriram Ltd., is proud to announce the launch of the “India@100” series, a ground-breaking ten-episode initiative aimed at highlighting critical opportunities to accelerate Indias progress towards achieving its ambitious sustainable development goals by 2047. In collaboration with the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM), serving as the knowledge partner, this transformative series will be hosted on NDTV.com.

DCM Shriram Foundation – India@100 Series on NDTV.com

The primary goal of the “India@100” series is to spotlight Indias most pressing sustainable development challenges and innovative solutions with the potential for lasting impact. By addressing these issues head-on, the series seeks to unravel the complexities hindering Indias path to becoming a more equitable and prosperous society. Through compelling content and impactful storytelling, the series aims to foster empathy and encourage informed engagement among its audience.

Partnering with organizations and individuals who are leading change in their respective fields, “India@100” aims to amplify their remarkable work, enabling their stories, struggles, and successes to resonate with millions of viewers. The DCM Shriram Foundation firmly believes that by showcasing the transformative efforts of these change-makers, the series can inspire viewers to actively participate in Indias development journey. Through informed engagement, individuals and communities can make meaningful contributions towards driving positive change.

Ms. Aman Pannu, President of DCM Shriram Foundation, spoke about this collaborative initiative, “We are elated to introduce India@100, a series designed to shed light on the pressing challenges confronting our nation. Through this platform, our goal is to ignite meaningful conversations, inspire concrete action, and cultivate a strong sense of responsibility in our collective efforts to build a more equitable India. We take great pride in having ISDM as our esteemed knowledge partner, who has played a pivotal role in curating the pertinent topics and content that warrant our attention.“

Mr. Gaurav Shah, Co-founder of the Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) added, “ISDM is privileged to be knowledge partners with the DCM Shriram Foundation for the India@100. It is vital to throw light, ensue dialogue and intersectoral focus on the challenges that the globe and our nation is faced with. There is merit and a sense of urgency for us to build a common understanding, appreciation and sensitivity around the issues that challenge us. Issues which are essential for all of us to address, with our collective wisdom, responsibility and contexts that will create a more equitable, sustainable and value-driven nation. Armed with the tools of development management, we can all become the architects of a more equitable India, crafting a legacy of transformation for generations to come. In the tapestry of our collective efforts, every thread counts. We at ISDM, together with DCM Shriram Foundation look forward to continued engagement and discourse on the thoughts and ideas planted by the India@100 series.“

The India@100 series will debut on 15th September 2023 on NDTV.com & its social platforms. We encourage everyone to tune in and be a part of this transformative journey. The series is conceptualized and produced by The Catalysts.

For more details on the series pls click on www.indiaat100.com.

About DCM Shriram Foundation

DCM Shriram Foundation, a philanthropic arm of DCM Shriram Ltd., believes in responsible growth and driving social impact initiatives for the benefit of its communities. DCM Shriram Foundation is working on two focus areas: Water in Agriculture and Holistic Development of rural communities. The first covers agronomic advisory on water use efficiency, improving soil organic carbon, Agri – mechanisation with a focus on water use efficiency and advocacy related to this subject. The second covers programs on healthcare, sanitation, education and skilling to name a few. The Foundation’s holistic approach to betterment continues to facilitate positive transformation, creating a field of possibilities all around.

About ISDM

The Indian School of Development Management (ISDM) is a first-of-its-kind, internationally renowned, and autonomous institution established in 2016. ISDMs mission is to establish Development Management as a distinct discipline separate from business management or public administration. It aims to empower social purpose organisations to have a meaningful impact on a population scale by building a robust foundation of theory and practice in Development Management, transforming the way these organisations are led and managed.

