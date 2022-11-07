DCX Systems IPO Share Allotment Likely Today. How to Check GMP, Allotment Status, Listing Date and More

DCX Systems IPO Allotment: Bengaluru-based defence equipment manufacturer DCX Systems, is expected to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) today.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm is offering fresh shares worth Rs 400 crore and is selling Rs 100 crore shares through the offer-for-sale.

DCX Systems IPO Allotment: Bengaluru-based defence equipment manufacturer DCX Systems, is expected to announce the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday (November 7). The DCX Systems IPO opened on October 31 and closed on November 2. The price band for the IPO was Rs 197 to Rs 207 per share.

DCX Systems IPO Subscription Status

On its last day, the IPO was subscribed 69.79 times, receiving bids for 101.27 crore equity shares against 1.45 crore shares on offer. While the qualified institutional buyer portion was subscribed 84.32 times, the non-institutional investors portion was subscribed 43.97 times. The retail portion also witnessed good participation and was subscribed 61.77 times.

DCX Systems IPO GMP

As per market observers DCX Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium), today is Rs 75. Reports suggest that after trend reversal on Dalal Street on Friday, DCX Systems IPO GMP has gone higher. GMP is the premium at which IPO shares are traded in an unofficial market before they are listed on the stock exchanges.

DCX Systems IPO Allotment Status: How to Check Online

Investors who had bid for the public issue worth ₹500 crore are advised to either check their application status on BSE website or at the Link Intime website. For convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at any registrar’s website

Step-by-step guide how to check IPO allotment status online

To check the DCX Systems IPO allotment status, visit the registrar’s website here. Click on ‘Select Company’ and then select ‘DCX Systems’. Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID or Account number / IFSC. Now, enter the captcha. Click on submit. You will be able to see your application status. It will show the number of shares that you have applied for and the number of shares that have been allotted to you.

DCX Systems IPO allotment status check on BSE/NSE website

Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

Select DCX Systems IPO

Enter DCX Systems IPO application number

Enter your PAN details

Click at ‘I’m not a robot’

Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Your DCX Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

