Pant Tried To Save Car From Pothole: DDCA Chief Makes Shocking Revelation About Horror Accident

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. The 25-yar-old cricketer cat hit with a divider that injured the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter. He broke the windshield to get out of the burning car after the accident.

BCCI has clarifies that Rishabh’s condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

In the initial statement from the Superintendent of Police he claimed that Pant fell asleep while driving, the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma stated this reason behind the accident. While now he stated that Pant told him that he tried to avoid a pothole on the car while driving which led to the crash.

“He is stable & recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah is monitoring it. As of now, he’ll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when accident occurred),” said Shyam to the media after meeting the star cricketer in the hospital.



