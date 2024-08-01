NationalPolitics

Dead Cockroach Found In Sambar Served To Guests At Five-Star Hotel In Ahmedabad, Kitchen Sealed

The incident came to the limelight when a guest found a cockroach in the sambar served to him during a function organised in the hotel ‘Hyatt Ahmedabad’ in the Vastrapur area in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad: In a shocking incident, a dead cockroach was found in the sambar served to guests at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad city on Wednesday. After the incident was reported, the local civic body sealed the kitchen for 48 hours.

The incident came to the limelight when a guest found a cockroach in the sambar served to him during a function organised in the hotel ‘Hyatt Ahmedabad’ in the Vastrapur area in Ahmedabad.

Designated officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)’s Food Department, Bhavin Joshi said a guest found a dead cockroach in the sambar and drew the hotel management’s attention.

“He then made a video and lodged a formal complaint through our portal. During our inspection, we found that the ‘Indian Kitchen’ section of the hotel was in unhygienic condition. Thus, we immediately sealed the kitchen,” said Joshi.

In the ‘closure notice’ pasted on the kitchen door, the AMC stated that the cooking area will remain shut for 48 hours in the interest of public health. The notice warned of legal action if the kitchen is reopened without the permission of competent authority.

In another incident, a dead cockroach was found in a meal in train. An X user shared a picture of a dead cockroach ‘found’ inside the food served to him on the Vande Bharat Express.

Taking to X, he highlighted that the incident happened with his uncle and aunt, who travelled from Bhopal to Agra on June 18.

The passenger also urged the authorities to take “strict action” against the vendor. After the incident came to forefront, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) responded to his post and “apologised” for the inconvenience. They further stated that a “suitable” penalty has been imposed on the service providers.





Source link

