Deadline For Round 2 Registration Extended Till Nov 13

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Rajasthan, on Friday extended the deadline for round 2 registration deadline for Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling till November 13. The RUHS College of Dental Sciences said in a statement that the candidates can register for the Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling on the official website– rajneetug2022.in till November 13 (11:45 pm).

Moreover, the university also extended the fee payment deadline for the second round up to 4 pm on November 13. Earlier, the round 2 counselling and fee payment dates were November 11, 2022.

The university on November 8 had issued the provisional vacant seat matrix for the second round of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2022. The candidates should know that a total of 3,091 state quota seats for Medical and Dental courses is to be filled through the round 2 counselling process.

The candidates who have earlier registered in NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling are not required to register again.

The university said it will release the revised schedule for Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 counselling process soon on the official website.

The university said the registration fee for general category candidates is Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,200 for SC, ST and ST-STA candidates of Rajasthan domicile. The university also added that the candidates of Rajasthan domicile whose annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh will have to submit income certificates along with application forms.



