Deadline For Round 2 Registrations Extended Till Nov 16. Here’s How to register On upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest Update

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Latest News: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday said the registration deadline for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 second round counselling has been extended till November 16. Now the students can do the registration for UP NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 on the official website– upneet.gov.in till November 16.

As per the notification from the DMET, the aspirants can register for NEET UG counselling by logging in with roll number and NEET application number. However, the students need to crosscheck the basic details and upload the clear images of required documents on the official website. They need to select the desired course and pay the registration fee and security amount accordingly.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh said it will release the merit list of registered candidates after which the choice-filling window will open and then the candidates can fill in their preferences for courses and colleges through the official website. The complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022 will be released soon.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Here’s How To Register Online

Visit the official website- upneet.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on ‘Step-1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ link.

Enter the course, roll number, NEET application number and captcha code and click on login.

Fill in the required details and submit the application

Pay the security fee for UG courses through ‘Step-3’ link

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for the further counselling process.



