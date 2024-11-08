Home

News

Deadly disease resurfaces in Uttar Pradesh after 20 years, people on high alert

Kala-Azar, also known as Visceral Leishmaniasis, is a parasitic disease caused by Leishmania parasites.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Deadly disease resurfaces in Uttar Pradesh after 20 years, people on high alert

New Delhi: An unusual case of Kala Azar has emerged in Lucknow’s Triveni Nagar area, marking the first isolated instance of this disease in the city. The patient, a 17-year-old boy, has no travel history to regions where the disease is typically found, such as parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states like Bihar and West Bengal. For over a month, he experienced recurring low-grade fevers and persistent fatigue.

A joint team from the World Health Organization and the non-profit organization PATH is supporting the state health department in carrying out mitigation and management efforts. Dr. AK Chaudhari, Joint Director of the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, provided further details, was quoted as saying by Times Of India,“the case may be first of its kind in the city; but the fact is that sporadic cases of Kala Azar may surface from anywhere. The case was reported by Era’s Medical College after a confirmatory lab report and containment measures as per protocol have been launched.”

According to data from the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme, six districts in Uttar Pradesh—Kushinagar, Ballia, Deoria, Ghazipur, Bhadohi, and Varanasi—were historically endemic for Kala-Azar, while sporadic cases have been reported from 17 other districts. Between January and October 2024, the state recorded 11 cases of the disease. Since 2019, Kala-Azar has been officially eliminated as a public health problem in Uttar Pradesh, though occasional cases still emerge.

Kala-Azar, also known as Visceral Leishmaniasis, is a parasitic disease caused by Leishmania parasites. It is transmitted through the bite of infected sandflies and can be fatal if left untreated. It is typically found in tropical and subtropical regions, including parts of India, Bangladesh, and East Africa. Some of the common symptoms of the disease are.

Prolonged Fever : Persistent fever lasting for several weeks, often with an irregular pattern.

: Persistent fever lasting for several weeks, often with an irregular pattern. Weight Loss : Significant and unexplained weight loss, sometimes progressing rapidly.

: Significant and unexplained weight loss, sometimes progressing rapidly. Enlarged Spleen and Liver : Swelling of the spleen (splenomegaly) and liver (hepatomegaly), causing discomfort and fullness in the abdomen.

: Swelling of the spleen (splenomegaly) and liver (hepatomegaly), causing discomfort and fullness in the abdomen. Fatigue and Weakness : Severe tiredness and lethargy, impacting the ability to carry out daily activities.

: Severe tiredness and lethargy, impacting the ability to carry out daily activities. Anemia: Reduction in red blood cells, leading to pallor (pale skin), shortness of breath, and weakness.











