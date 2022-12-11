Sunday, December 11, 2022
HomeNationalDear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance: Karun Nair
National

Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance: Karun Nair

By admin
0
62


Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India’s second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in December 2016 in Chennai.



Published: December 11, 2022 1:08 PM IST


By IANS

Karun Nair, Karun Nair live, Karun Nair updates, Karun Nair test, Indian test cricket team
Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance: Karun Nair

New Delhi: Karun Nair is eager to restart his cricket career, as the Indian batter posted an emotional message in which he wrote, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance”.

Hailed as a future star once, Nair burst onto the international scene when he became only India’s second triple-centurion after Virender Sehwag, as he slammed an unbeaten 303 against England in a Test match in December 2016 in Chennai.

He was immediately the talk of the town but consecutive failures against Australia in March 2017 meant he lost his place in the Test squad and has not played for India since.

Taking to Twitter, Karun Nair posted an emotional message, “Dear cricket, give me one more chance.”

Nair’s tweet came on the day when the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) announced its squad for the Ranji Trophy matches against Services and Pondicherry.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 1:08 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleAustralia Complete West Indies Sweep To Close In On World Test Championship Final
Next articleEngland Midfielder Jordan Henderson Defends Captain Harry Kane Who Misses Late Penalty vs France
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
Html code here! Replace this with any non empty raw html code and that's it.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
62
Previous articleAustralia Complete West Indies Sweep To Close In On World Test Championship Final
Next articleEngland Midfielder Jordan Henderson Defends Captain Harry Kane Who Misses Late Penalty vs France
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677