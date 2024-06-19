Home

Assam Floods: Death Toll Crosses 30, Over 1.6 Lakh People Affected Across 15 Districts; Rescue Ops Underway

The flood-like conditions in Assam, accompanied with landslides due to heavy rain is worsening and the death toll has crossed 30; over 1.6 lakh people across 15 districts have been affected, Thousands of tourists are stranded and rescue operations are underway.

Assam Floods Latest Update

Assam Floods Latest Update: While the northern states of India including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and New Delhi are experiencing excessively high temperatures and heatwave conditions, heavy rain, flood-like conditions and landslides have caused a havoc in Assam. The constant heavy rains have caused massive landslides, taken lives of a lot of people and have also As per latest reports, the death toll during the Assam floods has crossed 30 and across 15 districts, over 1.61 lakh people have been adversely affected; many tourists are still stranded and rescue operations are underway.

Assam Floods Latest Update: Death Toll Crosses 30

As mentioned earlier, the flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed at least 30 lives in the state so far. According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters. The death toll has crossed 30 since Cyclone Remal, which made a landfall in Assam in May this year.

3-Year-Old Boy Among Five Killed In Landslide

In another update, a landslide occurred in Badarpur area of Karimganj district and claimed lives of five people in the Gainachora village. As quoted by an NDTV report, Partha Prottim Das, Superintendent of Police for Karimganj district said, “Last night at 12.45 am, information was received about a landslide in the Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under the Badarpur police station. Upon receiving the information, the officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. After three hours, the rescue team recovered five bodies from the debris.”

The victims according to the NDTV report are, 55-year-old Roymun Nessa, her three daughters – 11-year-old Hamida Kanam, 16-year-old Jahida Khanam and 18-year-old Sahida Khanam and Mehdi Hassan, the three-year-old boy, who is the son of Mahimuddin.

Over 1.6 Lakh People Across 15 Districts Affected

The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected.225 villages under Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles in Karimganj district have been affected by the deluge and 22,464 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration. The ASDMA flood report said that 470 villages under 28 revenue circles in 15 flood-hit districts have been affected and the flood waters submerged 1378.64 hectares of crop area in 11 districts. 93,895 domestic animals in 15 districts have also been affected by the deluge.

