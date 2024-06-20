Death Toll In Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Rises To 38, CB-CID Begins Probe; Key Updates

Home

News

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy Death Toll Rises To 38, CB-CID Begins Probe; Key Updates

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday morning announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the 34 families who had lost their loved ones.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Udhayanidhi Stalin pays last respects to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy (Image: ANI)

Kallakurichi: In Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, the death toll continues to rise in the aftermath of a hooch tragedy, with reports indicating that 38 individuals have lost their lives due to consumption of the illicit drink. Over 100 people are currently hospitalized, with many facing critical conditions and some complaining of vision issues. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as medical teams work to stabilize those affected.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Thursday morning announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the 34 families who had lost their loved ones. In a statement issued here, he also said the government has also appointed a one-man commission under retired High Court Justice B. Gokuldas to look into the issue and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. He said the orders have been issued to pay Rs10 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to those getting treated in the hospitals.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay visits victims of Hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi Government Medical College.

Watch:

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay visits victims of Hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi Government Medical College. pic.twitter.com/tVCIIVhmXz — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2024

He said four persons have been arrested in this connection and action will also be taken against those who had supplied methanol for making the illicit liquor. The CM said the CBCID (Crime Branch-CID) has been asked to investigate the source of methanol.

According to him, action has been taken against the police officials concerned and the District Collector has been transferred. Meanwhile, Stalin’s son and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the affected people in the hospital and later distributed the Rs.10 lakh compensation to the families who had lost their loved ones.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai Writes To Amit Shah

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami demanded the resignation of Stalin accepting responsibility for the death of several people after consuming the illicit liquor. He alleged that the illicit liquor was being sold in the centre of the Kallakurichi district with the authorities turning a blind eye.

(With inputs from agencies)











