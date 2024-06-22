Home

News

Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 37, Situation Grim; Over 100 Relief Camps And 125 Relief Distribution Centres Functional

Severe flood-like conditions are being experienced in various districts of Assam and till now, the adverse weather conditions have claimed over 30 lives and affected more than four lakh people.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Assam Floods Latest Update

Assam Floods Death Toll: While the whole of North India including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Chandigarh has been experiencing scorching heat and record-breaking high temperatures, the other parts of the country have been witnessing heavy rainfall, especially the north-east region including Assam and Sikkim. As lakhs of people continue to face the adverse conditions because of the Assam Floods, the death toll in Assam also continues to rise; as per the latest report, the number of people who have lost their lives has climbed to 37. Check latest update…

Assam Floods Death Toll Climbs To 37, More Than 4 Lakhs Affected

As mentioned earlier, more than 3.90 lakh people continued to reel under floodwater in Assam as the overall situation remained grim, officials said on Saturday. Even though there was a marginal improvement in the flood situation with receding rainfall bringing respite in some parts of the state, 19 districts still remained affected, they said. The death count in this year’s flood, landslides and storm has reached 37, while one person is missing, the officials said. The number of affected people had decreased marginally from 4.09 lakh on Thursday, though the number of flood-hit districts remained the same. Karimganj has been the worst-affected district with over 2.40 lakh people hit. Among the major rivers flowing over the danger level were Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj, as per reports on Friday evening.

Over 100 Relief Camps, 125 Relief Distribution Centres Functional

More than 100 relief camps, sheltering over 15,000 people, have been opened, while another 125 relief distribution centres are also functional. Houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments and other infrastructure have been affected or damaged in different districts, the officials added. Altogether 3,90,491 people remained affected in Kamrup, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Udalguri, Hojai, Dhubri, Barpeta, Biswanath, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Baksa, Karimganj, South Salmara, Goalpara, Darrang, Bajali, Nagaon, Cachar and Kamrup Metropolitan districts as on Friday evening.

(Inputs from PTI)











