Gujarat Floods: Death toll Reaches to 26, Over 12000 Rescued; PM Modi Dials CM, Assures Aid

Amid the flood-like situation prevailing in several parts of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation and assured the Centre’s support to the state in tackling the natural disaster.

Gujarat Rains: Heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of Gujarat on Wednesday, worsening the flood-like conditions in Vadodara and Morbi districts. Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reported that over 5,000 people had been rehabilitated and more than 12,000 rescued till Wednesday from the floods in Vadodara, following the heavy rains that affected the city. While speaking to the news agency ANI, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “We have rehabilitated more than 5,000 people till today and more than 12,000 people have been rescued. Vishwamitri River flows through Baroda and water has entered both sides…those people who are trapped there, we have arranged all the facilities to provide them food and medicines.”

As many as 26 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the last three days. These deaths were reported from Rajkot, Anand, Mahisagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Morbi, Junagadh and Bharuch districts.





