Home

News

Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 48, 3 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody; Key Updates

The chief minister said four persons linked to the sale of poisonous arrack have been arrested so far and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

A person undergoes treatment after consumption of spurious liquor in Kallakurichi distict of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is currently facing a political tug-of-war over the tragic death of 47 people in the Kallakurichi liquor catastrophe. The kin of the deceased have voiced out, alleging that the unlawful liquor business thrived even in the most predominant parts of the town. In the wake of this disaster, Sravankumar Jatavath, the former District Collector of Kallakurichi, has been succeeded by MS Prashanth who is the freshly appointed Collector.

In a disheartening turn of events, counterfeit alcohol consumption has led to 165 individuals landing in hospitals across Kallakurichi, JIPMER, Salem, and Mundiambakkam. The death toll has sadly climbed up to 47, with about 30 individuals on the brink, grappling with their lives. On a slightly hopeful note, three people have managed to recover and have been discharged, while 118 are still fighting hard and undergoing treatment.

HC Slams Govt on Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

Slamming the Tamil Nadu government for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which 47 persons died, the Madras High Court on Friday directed it to file a detailed report on the steps taken to curb the sale of illicit arrack in the state.

A division bench comprising Justices D Krishnakumar and K Kumaresh Babu gave the directive while posting to June 26, further hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by AIADMK legal wing secretary I S Inbadurai. The PIL sought a direction to the state government to transfer to CBI, the investigation into the crime/offence, sale of illicit arrack by accused persons in Kallakurichi district.

The report should also contain as to the action taken into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, besides, the action taken pursuant to a similar incident in Villupuram’s Marakanam last year, the bench added.

When the case came up for hearing, the bench orally observed this case was about the lives of the people and therefore the court wants to know as to what action was taken by the police to curb sale of illicit arrack and how many cases were filed in the state in the last one year.

People Died In Kallakurichi After Consuming Methanol Nixed Arrack: TN CM Stalin

Thirty four people belonging to Kallakurichi district have died following consumption of ‘methanol mixed arrack,’ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Thursday.

Stalin also directed officials to notify a one-man commission to be led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas to make recommendations to the government on measures to be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also look into the reasons for the Kallakurichi deaths.

The chief minister said four persons linked to the sale of poisonous arrack have been arrested so far and announced Rs 10 lakh assistance to each of the families of 34 people who died after consuming illicit arrack.

Also, he announced Rs 50,000 assistance to those who are being treated in hospitals. Also, the CM said the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a report on the hooch tragedy following inspection.

(With inputs from agencies)











