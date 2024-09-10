Home

Landslide on Kedarnath route: Death toll rises to five, rescue ops on; CM Dhami expresses grief

The injured pilgrims were identified as Jeewach Tiwari from Nepal, Manpreet Singh from West Bengal and Chagan Lal from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. The rescue operation hampered by continuing rain and prevailing darkness had to be suspended on Monday night.

The death toll climbed to five in a massive landslide incident that hit Kedarnath shrine pilgrims around 7:25 pm on September 9. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) recovered the bodies of four people on Tuesday morning while one body was recovered on Monday night. The incident took place when debris of a landslide hit the highway between Gaurikund and Sonprayag.

The administration launched rescue operations and deployed teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and SDRF.

Traffic along the route had been restored only two-three days back after a 150-metre damaged stretch of the road was repaired. It had been demolished in a massive landslide on July 31 triggered by heavy rain.

Soon after the landslide on Monday, State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund personnel had launched a rescue operation and retrieved the body of a pilgrim identified as Gopal (50) from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh besides rescuing three other pilgrims who were rushed to Sonprayag in an ambulance.

As rescue efforts were resumed on Tuesday morning, bodies of four more pilgrims, including three women, were pulled out of the debris.

The pilgrims were identified as Durgabai Khapar (50) from Ghat district in Madhya Pradesh, Titli Devi (70) from Vaidehi village of Nepal’s Dhanwa district, Saman Bai (50) from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh and Bharat Bhai Niralal (52) from Surat, Gujarat.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.











