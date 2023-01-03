Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary revealed the name of their second daughter and also shared the meaning behind the name.

Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Reveals Second Baby Girl’s Beautiful Name And Meaning Behind It – Check Post!



Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee revealed the name of their second baby daughter in a heartfelt post on Instagram. The popular TV couple is sitting on a special bench made out of bamboo canes near a beach and holding their baby up with the name – ‘Divisha’ written across. The father of two daughters, Gurmeet shared a collaborative post with wifey Debina and captioned the post, “Our Magical baby is named as ‘Divisha’ which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga ✨🙏🏻❤️.” Gurmeet and Debina welcomed their little munchkin Divisha in November 2022. They had already welcomed Lianna, their first child, in April of the same year.

GURMEET CHOUDHARY-DEBINA BONNERJEE’S SECOND DAUGHTER’S NAME REVEAL

The post went viral in no time and their fans dropped loving comments. One of the users wrote, “Lianna us modern name and divisha is traditional name…Very beautiful.” Another user wrote, “God bless her with lord of happiness success and love.” Several users dropped heart and heart eye emojis for the heartfelt name reveal post.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announced their baby girl’s arrival through a loving post on Instagram. He captioned it, ” Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏.”

GURMEET CHOUDHARY-DEBINA BONNERJEE ANNOUNCE THEIR SECOND BABY’S ARRIVAL

Debina and Gurmeet, who co-starred as Ram and Sita in the television series Ramayan, hitched on February 15, 2011.

