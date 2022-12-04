Declined Milk Production Due To Lumpy Skin Disease Leads To Shortage Of Butter In Delhi NCR Markets

The markets of Delhi NCR and many parts of the country have been facing a shortage in supply of butter recently due to fall in milk supply, coupled with rise in demand.

New Delhi: The markets of Delhi NCR have been facing a shortage in supply of butter recently. Industry sources claimed that the supply of butter has been disrupted in many parts of the country due to fall in milk supply, coupled with rise in demand.

One of the major reasons is the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads in many states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. Besides, many farmers have shut their dairy business due to cattle deaths and rise in fodder prices.

Owing to this, milk production has recorded a decline, leading to short supply of some dairy products, including butter and ghee.

A Noida-based distributor said that he is receiving nearly half the quantity of butter since the past couple of weeks. “In place of 900-1,000 boxes, we are receiving around 500 boxes of butter per week. The companies are saying that supply will be restored soon,” he said.

Commenting on the situation, a Mother Dairy spokesperson said, “The festive season witnessed an outgrowing consumption of milk and milk products. As the case for most of the categories, butter too saw a surge in demand from both the consumers and the institutional segments, leading to a temporary shortage in the market. Though we have exceeded our own estimates, production has been ramped up and the supplies shall be normalised soon.”



