Decode Age Brings Decode BloodAge – India’s First Blood-Based Biological Age Test with Personalised Health Insights

Researchers have identified blood biomarkers, and their levels linked with healthy ageing. This allows them to predict a person’s biological age, regardless of their date of birth.

Unlike the chronological age, which simply reflects the number of years a person has lived, biological age reveals the rate of a persons body ageing on a cellular level. The biological age is affected by things like diet, exercise, stress, sleep quality and habits such as smoking and alcohol consumption. These leave traces of damage in your blood, making Decode BloodAge an effective predictor of your true health status.

Using a simple blood test, our clock accurately analyses over 70+ blood biomarkers and human metadata. This comprehensive report not only includes your biological age, but also reveals its main contributors and recommends solutions to improve your biological age, providing a more accurate picture of an individuals true health status.

For the blood sample collection, we have partnered with Tata1mg Labs – India’s largest digital health platform- holding NABL accreditation, for blood sample collection and biomarker analysis. Blood circulating through the entire body offers crucial insights on your overall health. Like a cricket scoreboard that compiles every ball, over, wicket and run to reflect the game’s status, Decode BloodAge compiles various blood markers and metadata to give a comprehensive ‘score’ of your health status – your biological age.

Darshit Patel, CSO and Co-founder of Decode Age says, “BloodAge test is a step up from your usual blood test,”. He further adds, “Referencing over thousands of human data and taking into account the patients current health status, this test provides an extra layer of understanding of your ageing status, current biomarker levels and suggesting a way to improve it.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Decode Age, a leading name in longevity and healthy ageing research introduces this technology to India with their AI-based Biological Age Test, “Decode BloodAge”, an effective predictor of biological age. Backed by more than 10000 Patient study, BloodAge provides a revolutionary approach to understanding and tracking your biological ageing at a cellular level.

This innovative test is part of Decode Ages broader mission to make longevity science accessible to all. By providing individuals with the tools to understand and influence their biological age, Decode Age aims to develop a proactive approach to ageing, enabling people to live longer, healthier lives. The Biological Age Test is now available for purchase through Decode Ages website and limited retail partners.

For more information, visit decodeage.com/products/bloodage.