The Times Of Bengal

For You Forever Yours

National

DECODED: 5-hour long Mamata-ED drama – from ED raids to Loudon Street, all you need to know

admin 0

Kolkata: The events that became headlines across India stated before noon when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain in Kolkata, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began a search. Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached Jain’s residence and then by afternoon the WB CM reached the residence as she rushed into the house. After some time she was seen holding a green plastic folder and a laptop, claiming that they have crucial information related to TMC.



Source link

Related Story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *