Kolkata: The events that became headlines across India stated before noon when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Loudon Street residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain in Kolkata, as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials began a search. Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma reached Jain’s residence and then by afternoon the WB CM reached the residence as she rushed into the house. After some time she was seen holding a green plastic folder and a laptop, claiming that they have crucial information related to TMC.