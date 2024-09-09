NationalPolitics

Deep Depression To Cross Odisha Coast Near Puri Today; Check Wind And Rain Alerts

The depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Mondays has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon.

IMD Weather Update: Deep Depression To Cross Odisha Coast Near Puri Today
Deep depression to cross Odisha coast near Puri today (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (less than 20 cm) is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal. In a Bulletin IMD said that the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Mondays has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon.

The Weather officer confirmed that during the past six hours, the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal had slowly moved towards north-northwest wards with a speed of 8kmph, leading to the formation of Deep Depression. The system lay centered at about 70 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha), 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 120 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 170 km south-southwest of Chandbali (Odisha), 240 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 290 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal).

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross the Odisha coast near Puri by noon on September 9,” said the National Weather Forecaster, adding that thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwest wards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert across five districts of Odisha including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till September 11.

(With PTI Inputs)





